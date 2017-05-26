Al Attiyah wins in Kazakhstan to snatch FIA World Cup lead
Aktau City, Kazakhstan: Qatar's Nasser Saleh Al Attiyah and French co-driver Matthieu Baumel emerged unscathed from yesterday's sixth stage of Rally Kazakhstan to secure overall victory and the outright lead in the FIA World Cup for Cross-Country Rallies. After moving into the lead on day two of the 2,500km event across south-west Kazakhstan, the Overdrive Racing Toyota Hilux duo were never able to rest on their laurels on demanding special stages laid on across the Central Asian country's Mangystau oblast.
