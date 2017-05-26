Al Attiyah wins in Kazakhstan to snat...

Al Attiyah wins in Kazakhstan to snatch FIA World Cup lead

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday May 27 Read more: The Peninsula

Aktau City, Kazakhstan: Qatar's Nasser Saleh Al Attiyah and French co-driver Matthieu Baumel emerged unscathed from yesterday's sixth stage of Rally Kazakhstan to secure overall victory and the outright lead in the FIA World Cup for Cross-Country Rallies. After moving into the lead on day two of the 2,500km event across south-west Kazakhstan, the Overdrive Racing Toyota Hilux duo were never able to rest on their laurels on demanding special stages laid on across the Central Asian country's Mangystau oblast.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip... (Sep '16) Sep '16 jinxi 2
News Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16) May '16 SeanOsorioLee 5
News Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Eiliyah 1
News peninsula-logo (Feb '16) Feb '16 Islam Sucks 4
News Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15) Nov '15 dartgame 2
News NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07) Sep '15 Nihal 881
News JT woman's murderer gets life (Apr '15) Apr '15 dont sweat it bruh 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Tornado
  3. Health Care
  4. Stanley Cup
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,012 • Total comments across all topics: 281,479,536

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC