A self-portrait of Vincent Van Gogh.
The film's 65,000 frames are each separate oil paintings, hand done by 125 artists who travelled from around the globe to the studios of Loving Vincent in Poland and Greece. The film was shot first as a live-action film, where the actors filmed either against green screens or inside sets that were dressed up as Van Gogh paintings.
