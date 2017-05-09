500 Startups closes $15M fund to back...

500 Startups closes $15M fund to back founders in the Middle East and North Africa

Fresh off closing a $10 million fund earlier this year for Latin American startups , 500 Startups has pulled together capital for a new $15 million fund that will exclusively target startups in the Middle East and North Africa . Despite just closing today, 500 Startups has already made 39 investments in MENA out of other funds, so the group does have experience deploying capital in the region.

