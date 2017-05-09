500 Startups closes $15M fund to back founders in the Middle East and North Africa

Fresh off closing a $10 million fund earlier this year for Latin American startups , 500 Startups has pulled together capital for a new $15 million fund that will exclusively target startups in the Middle East and North Africa . Despite just closing today, 500 Startups has already made 39 investments in MENA out of other funds, so the group does have experience deploying capital in the region.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TechCrunch.