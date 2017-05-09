42 new private schools needed to meet...

42 new private schools needed to meet demand

Read more: The Peninsula

Mohammed Ahmed Al Ubaidali, member of the board of directors of Qatar Chamber ; Mohammed bin Tawar Al Kawari, Vice-Chairman of QC; Dr Khalid Al Hur, Director of Higher Education Institute; Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim Al Thani , Chairman of Qatar Chamber, cutting a ribbon with other officials and guests to launch EdEx Qatar Exhibition, at Westin Doha Hotel, yesterday. Pic: Abdul Basit / The Peninsula There is a need of 42 new privates schools at all levels until 2022 to meet the increasing demand and population growth, said a senior official from Ministry of Education and Higher Education in Qatar.

