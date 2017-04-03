WRAP 1-LNG sellers ready for more flexible contracts after years of pressure
Major producers of liquefied natural gas such as Woodside and Shell are softening up on years of resistance to granting buyers more flexible term contracts, potentially opening the door to a more actively traded market for the commodity. LNG executives, traders and dealmakers are gathering in Chiba, just outside Tokyo, for an industry conference this week.
