Wish report presented at third Health...

Wish report presented at third Health Innovation Week in Mexico

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Al Bawaba

The World Innovation Summit for Health recently contributed its research on Investing in Health to the third Health Innovation Week, held in Mexico City on March 29 - 30. Health Innovation Week is organized annually by the Mexican Association of Pharmaceutical Research Industries and is intended to promote a broader discussion of health issues. The topic of this year's event was the role of health innovation to promote growth.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip... (Sep '16) Sep '16 jinxi 2
News Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16) May '16 SeanOsorioLee 5
News Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Eiliyah 1
News peninsula-logo (Feb '16) Feb '16 Islam Sucks 4
News Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15) Nov '15 dartgame 2
News NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07) Sep '15 Nihal 881
News JT woman's murderer gets life (Apr '15) Apr '15 dont sweat it bruh 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,711 • Total comments across all topics: 280,372,906

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC