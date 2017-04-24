'We achieved great results amid upward growth trajectory in Qatar's hospitality sector':
The General Manager noted that during its first year of operations, the hotel has managed to achieve great results despite increasing competition in the hospitality sector. Mr. Martin Kendall, the newly appointed General Manager of City Centre Rotana Doha, recently hosted media representatives to present an overview of the existing and future plans adopted by the hotel to strengthen its position in the market.
