VCUQatar students win Qur'anic Botani...

VCUQatar students win Qur'anic Botanic Garden Photography Competition

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Al Bawaba

Students from Virginia Commonwealth University in Qatar have won the top three prizes in the Qur'anic Botanic Garden's Ghars Photography Competition, held as part of the annual 'Ghars' tree planting campaign. The competition, which is open to all university students in Qatar, is designed to showcase Qatar's photography talent and support botanical conservation efforts in the country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip... (Sep '16) Sep '16 jinxi 2
News Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16) May '16 SeanOsorioLee 5
News Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Eiliyah 1
News peninsula-logo (Feb '16) Feb '16 Islam Sucks 4
News Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15) Nov '15 dartgame 2
News NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07) Sep '15 Nihal 881
News JT woman's murderer gets life (Apr '15) Apr '15 dont sweat it bruh 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Mexico
  3. Dalai Lama
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mitt Romney
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,423 • Total comments across all topics: 280,431,088

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC