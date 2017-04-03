USIM Students To Participate In Arabi...

USIM Students To Participate In Arabic Debate In Qatar

Four Arabic language debaters of Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia will participate in the International Universities Arabic Debating Championships at Qatar National Convention Centre in Doha, Qatar for five days starting tomorrow.

