US may widen ban of carry-on computers on planes

The affected airports include: Queen Alia International Airport , Cairo International Airport , Ataturk International Airport , King AbdulAziz International Airport , King Khalid International Airport , Kuwait International Airport , Mohammed V Airport , Hamad International Airport , Dubai International Airport , and Abu Dhabi International Airport . The United States may soon expand its ban on air passengers carrying computers on board on US-bound flights, Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly said today.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.