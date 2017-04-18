US Defense Sec'y Mattis in Afghanistan to discuss war needs
Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, right, greets U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis at his residence, the Sea Palace, in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, April 22, 2017. Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, right, talks with U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, center, and U.S. Ambassador to Qatar Dana Shell Smith at his residence, the Sea Palace, in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, April 22, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|jinxi
|2
|Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16)
|May '16
|SeanOsorioLee
|5
|Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Eiliyah
|1
|peninsula-logo (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Islam Sucks
|4
|Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15)
|Nov '15
|dartgame
|2
|NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07)
|Sep '15
|Nihal
|881
|JT woman's murderer gets life (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|dont sweat it bruh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC