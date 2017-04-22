US defense secretary visits key ally Qatar
US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis met Qatar's emir on Saturday during a visit to the oil-rich Gulf state, home to the largest US air base in the Middle East. Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani welcomes US Defense Secretary James Mattis at the Prince's Sea Palace residence in Doha, on April 22, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|jinxi
|2
|Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16)
|May '16
|SeanOsorioLee
|5
|Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Eiliyah
|1
|peninsula-logo (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Islam Sucks
|4
|Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15)
|Nov '15
|dartgame
|2
|NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07)
|Sep '15
|Nihal
|881
|JT woman's murderer gets life (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|dont sweat it bruh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC