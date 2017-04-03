Urdu poets from Japan, US to charm Delhi at annual symposium1 min ago

New Delhi, Apr 9 Urdu lovers are in for a treat with a bevy of poets from across the globe, including from the US and Japan, set to congregate in the national capital for the annual 'Jashn-e-Bahaar Mushaira' this week. The 19th edition of the mushaira , organised by the non-profit Jashn-e-Bahar Trust, will be held here on April 14 and will see the likes of Javed Akhtar and Mansoor Usmani sharing stage with other eminent poets.

