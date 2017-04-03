Urdu poets from Japan, US to charm De...

Urdu poets from Japan, US to charm Delhi at annual symposium1 min ago

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: India.com

New Delhi, Apr 9 Urdu lovers are in for a treat with a bevy of poets from across the globe, including from the US and Japan, set to congregate in the national capital for the annual 'Jashn-e-Bahaar Mushaira' this week. The 19th edition of the mushaira , organised by the non-profit Jashn-e-Bahar Trust, will be held here on April 14 and will see the likes of Javed Akhtar and Mansoor Usmani sharing stage with other eminent poets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip... (Sep '16) Sep '16 jinxi 2
News Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16) May '16 SeanOsorioLee 5
News Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Eiliyah 1
News peninsula-logo (Feb '16) Feb '16 Islam Sucks 4
News Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15) Nov '15 dartgame 2
News NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07) Sep '15 Nihal 881
News JT woman's murderer gets life (Apr '15) Apr '15 dont sweat it bruh 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Final Four
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Egypt
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,545 • Total comments across all topics: 280,166,053

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC