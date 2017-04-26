UPDATE 1-Qatari hostages held in Iraq since 2015 freed - Al Jazeera TV

Twenty-six hostages, including Qatar ruling family members, were freed on Friday after being held for 16 months by unidentified gunmen in Iraq, Qatar-based satellite channel Al Jazeera reported. Al Jazeera said the men were freed and handed over to Iraq's interior ministry but gave no further details on the release of the hostages, who were seized in December 2015 while on a hunting trip near the border with Saudi Arabia.

