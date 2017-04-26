UAE welcomes abducted Qatari, Saudi citizens release from Iraq1 min ago
Dubai, April 23 The United Arab Emirates welcomed the release of the abducted Qatari and Saudi citizens after 16 months captivity in Iraq, media reports said. The UAE on Saturday conveyed "greetings to the leadership and people of the brotherly State of Qatar" in a statement released by Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Xinhua news agency reported.
