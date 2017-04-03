U Uso O O U...O U O2 O U O3U...O1 Uso...

U Uso O O U...O U O2 O U O3U...O1 Uso U OaUSO O2U O O U...O O U O O Uoeo ...

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Al Bawaba

Thirteen clinicians from Hamad Medical Corporation's Audiology and Balance Center have successfully completed a specialized diploma in Clinical Audiology. The program, developed in collaboration with the Canada-based University of Toronto, supports HMC's mission of providing high-quality audiology services in Qatar.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip... (Sep '16) Sep '16 jinxi 2
News Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16) May '16 SeanOsorioLee 5
News Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Eiliyah 1
News peninsula-logo (Feb '16) Feb '16 Islam Sucks 4
News Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15) Nov '15 dartgame 2
News NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07) Sep '15 Nihal 881
News JT woman's murderer gets life (Apr '15) Apr '15 dont sweat it bruh 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Final Four
  3. Climate Change
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,491 • Total comments across all topics: 280,045,885

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC