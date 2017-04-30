Tommee Tippee Sippy Cups for babies recalled in Qatar
Doha: Ministry of Economy and Commerce has announced the recall of Tommee Tippee Sippy Cups sold between 2014 and 2016 because bacteria may accumulate in the one-piece white valve if not properly cleaned. These cups are popular among parents as they are spill proof and used by babies four to 12 months old.
