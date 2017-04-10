Sushil Sharma has been appointed Gene...

Sushil Sharma has been appointed General Manager at Fraser Suites West Bay-Doha, Qatar

Sushil will lead the opening team and hotel operations, with the new property set to open in May 2017. The new 5-star property offers outstanding hotel and leisure facilities and an excellent destination for residents and travellers in Qatar.

Chicago, IL

