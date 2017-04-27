Supersonic aircraft maker keen to set...

Supersonic aircraft maker keen to set up facility in Qatar

Boom Technology, the US-based developer of supersonic passenger airliner designed to fly nearly two-and-a-half times faster than the conventional aircraft, has expressed its keen interest to set up a production facility in Qatar to manufacture the jets. This was announced by Blake Scholl, Founder and CEO of Boom, who was here to introduce the supersonic passenger airliner as well as the XB-1 Supersonic Demonstrator, at a press conference.

