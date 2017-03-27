Study suggests improper antibiotic us...

Study suggests improper antibiotic use in private clinics in Qatar

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Al Bawaba

Hamad Medical Corporation is cautioning the public about improper antibiotic use, pointing to a landmark study that indicates nearly half of antibiotics prescribed by private clinics in Qatar may be unnecessary. The study, published in the International Journal of Infectious Diseases, highlights that the misuse of antibiotics threatens the usefulness of these important drugs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip... (Sep '16) Sep '16 jinxi 2
News Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16) May '16 SeanOsorioLee 5
News Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Eiliyah 1
News peninsula-logo (Feb '16) Feb '16 Islam Sucks 4
News Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15) Nov '15 dartgame 2
News NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07) Sep '15 Nihal 881
News JT woman's murderer gets life (Apr '15) Apr '15 dont sweat it bruh 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,396 • Total comments across all topics: 280,000,683

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC