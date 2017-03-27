Study suggests improper antibiotic use in private clinics in Qatar
Hamad Medical Corporation is cautioning the public about improper antibiotic use, pointing to a landmark study that indicates nearly half of antibiotics prescribed by private clinics in Qatar may be unnecessary. The study, published in the International Journal of Infectious Diseases, highlights that the misuse of antibiotics threatens the usefulness of these important drugs.
