Sofia Richie jet-skis in bikini off Qatari coast

3 hrs ago Read more: Daily Mail

'Don't ask!' Sofia Richie dons a bikini as she leaps aboard a jet-ski while living it up in Qatar The 18-year-old posted an Instagram photo of herself standing up and arching herself forward to clutch the handlebars s she explored the Persian Gulf during her break in Qatar. 'Don't ask': Sofia Richie's holiday to Qatar continued on Monday, and she started the week off right with a jet-ski jaunt into the Persian Gulf 'Don't ask,' vamped her caption to the picture, in which she'd gathered up her blonde hair into a messy updo to keep it conveniently out of her face.

