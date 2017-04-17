Second International Scientific Conference starts at QNCC

Minister of Administrative Development, Labour and Social Affairs H E Dr Issa bin Saad Al Jafali Al Nuaimi, Sheikh Faisal bin Qasim Al Thani, Founder and Chairman of Al Faisal Without Borders Foundation, Staff Major General Saad bin Jassim Al Khulaifi, Director General of Public Security and GCC Assistant Secretary General for Security Brigadier General Affairs Hazza' Mubarak Al-Hajri, attended the inauguration of the second International Scientific Conference on Social Responsibility. Under the auspices of Prime Minister and Interior Minister H E Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalfa Al Thani, the second International Scientific Conference on Social Responsibility was inaugurated yesterday at Qatar National Convention Centre.

