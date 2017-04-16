Russia, Qatar call for Syrian ceasefire reinforcement, chemical attack probe

Moscow and Doha support the strengthening of ceasefire in Syria and an objective investigation into a chemical attack in the country's Idlib, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said here on Saturday. "With regard to Syria, our common position is the need to ensure a fully comprehensive ceasefire between the government and the armed opposition forces," Lavrov said at a press conference following talks with his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani.

