Road linking HIA and Orbital Highway opens

10 hrs ago

An important part of Qatar's expressway network - the G-Ring Road extending over 22km from Hamad International Airport to the Orbital Highway with five lanes in each direction and 48km lanes for pedestrians and cyclists - was opened yesterday. The G-Ring Road provides additional transportation options and connects to the Orbital Highway creating a 50 km direct road from Hamad International Airport to Dukhan Road via Salwa Road.

Chicago, IL

