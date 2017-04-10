Riyad Hijab: 'Assad has no future in ...

Riyad Hijab: 'Assad has no future in Syria'

The 11th annual Al Jazeera forum in Doha kicks off under the slogan: State Crisis and the Future of the Middle East [Al Jazeera] It is no longer possible for Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to remain in power, former Syrian prime minister Riyad Hijab, said at Al Jazeera's annual forum in the Qatari capital, Doha. "It has become clear to the allies of the [Syrian] regime that it is no longer possible for Bashar Al-Assad to remain in power in light of the new equation, which is becoming apparent after the new United States administration," said Hijab at the opening of the event.

