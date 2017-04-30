Relatively hot with chance of light rain in Qatar

Doha: Weather forecast for Qatar valid until 6pm Sunday inshore will be hot daytime with slight dust and partly cloudy at times with weak chance of light rain at places, offshore it will be hazy and some clouds with weak chance of rain. Wind inshore will be northwesterly to northeasterly 05 to 15 knot, offshore will be northeasterly to northwesterly 03 to 13 knot.

