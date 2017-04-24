Recent laws affecting GCC companies d...

Recent laws affecting GCC companies doing business in Qatar

H.H the Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani issued Law No.6 of 2017 amending some provisions of Law No.7 of 1987 on Regulating the Conduct of Business Activities by GCC nationals in the State of Qatar and Law No.7 of 2017 Permitting GCC Companies to Open Branches in Qatar .

