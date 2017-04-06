QR39bn spent on public projects over 9 months

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs, H E Ahmed bin Abdullah bin Zaid Al Mahmoud ; Minister of Finance H E Ali Sherif Al Emadi ; Minister of Municipality and Environment H E Mohamed bin Abdullah Al Rumaihi ; Minister of Transport and Communications H E Jassim bin Saif Al Sulaiti ; Qatar Central Bank Governor H E Sheikh Abdullah bin Saud Al Thani ; Qatar Development Bank CEO Abdulaziz bin Nasser Al Khalifa ; and Secretary-General of Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy Hassan Al Thawadi during the inauguration of 'Moushtarayat 2017' at DECC in Doha, yesterday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.