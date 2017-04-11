QNB Posts QR 3.2 Billion Net Profit i...

QNB Posts QR 3.2 Billion Net Profit in 1st Quarter of 2017

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The Peninsula

Doha: QNB Group announced its results for the three months ended March 31, 2017, posting net profit of QR 3.2 billion , up by 12 percent compared to the previous year, the bank said in a statement issued on Tuesday. Earnings per share reached QR 3.5 , compared to QR 3.1 in March 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip... (Sep '16) Sep '16 jinxi 2
News Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16) May '16 SeanOsorioLee 5
News Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Eiliyah 1
News peninsula-logo (Feb '16) Feb '16 Islam Sucks 4
News Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15) Nov '15 dartgame 2
News NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07) Sep '15 Nihal 881
News JT woman's murderer gets life (Apr '15) Apr '15 dont sweat it bruh 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,584 • Total comments across all topics: 280,233,825

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC