QIFF holds photo tours & food styling sessions
Participants of a recent food photography and styling sessions held for the first time at the eighth Qatar International Food Festival at Hotel Park. For the first time ever, Qatar International Food Festival is organising free photo tours and food styling sessions to cater to the rising popularity of food art.
