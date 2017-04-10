Qatar's PPI rises by 1.8% in February

Qatar's PPI rises by 1.8% in February

Ras Laffan Industrial City, administrated by Qatar Petroleum, some 80 kilometers north of the capital Doha on February 6, 2017 Qatar's Producer Price Index grew 1.8 percent in February on a monthly basis and 34 percent on a yearly basis, data released by the Ministry of Development Planning and Statistics showed. Producer price index covers goods relating to mining, manufacturing, and electricity & water.

