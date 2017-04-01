Qatar's first bi-directional tunnel o...

Qatar's first bi-directional tunnel on Lusail Expressway opens for traffic

Doha: The main tunnel at Onaiza Interchange, which is one of the key three Interchanges on Lusail Expressway, was opened today for traffic. This is Qatar's first bi-directional tunnel.

Chicago, IL

