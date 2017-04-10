Qatari pays $2M to try to free royals abducted in Iraq
In this Saturday, April 7, 2012 file photo, with the new high-rise buildings of downtown Doha in the background, Qatari women and a man enjoy walking by the sea, in Doha, Qatar. A Qatari has made a $2 million payment to a Greek shoe salesman's firm in America to help it get "proof of life" and ultimately free ruling family members kidnapped in Iraq.
