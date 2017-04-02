Qatari ministry buildings turn blue t...

Qatari ministry buildings turn blue to mark World Autism Day

10 hrs ago Read more: The Peninsula

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs illuminated yesterday its buildings in blue, to mark World Autism Awareness Day. Celebrating April 2 as World Autism Awareness Day came based on a proposal by the State of Qatar, which was approved by the United Nations General Assembly in resolution no.

Chicago, IL

