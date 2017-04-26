Qatari hunters kidnapped in Iraq free...

Qatari hunters kidnapped in Iraq freed after 16 months

21 hrs ago Read more: Al Jazeera

A Qatari party of 26 hunters kidnapped in southern Iraq in 2015 has been freed and was being handed over to a delegation from Doha in Baghdad on Friday, officials said. Sources close to the negotiations said their release was part of a far-reaching regional deal involving the freeing of prisoners and the evacuation of civilians in neighbouring Syria.

Chicago, IL

