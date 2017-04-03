Qatar to launch world's biggest gas f...

Qatar to launch world's biggest gas field: QP chief

16 hrs ago

Qatar Petroleum's President and CEO Saad Sherida al-Kaabi told the media during a press conference in Doha that work on the project's details will commence in the next few months. Qatar Petroleum has announced plans to develop an export-oriented gas project in the North Field, with a capacity of about 2bn cubic feet a day.

Chicago, IL

