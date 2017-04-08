Qatar to have relatively hot weather ...

Qatar to have relatively hot weather today

Doha skyline as seen from the Museum Of Islamic Art . March 12, 2017. Qassim Rahmatullah A© The Peninsula Doha: Weather forecast for Qatar valid until 6pm Saturday inshore will be hazy at places at first becoming relatively hot daytime with slight dust at places and scattered clouds with a weak chance of light rain at North.

Chicago, IL

