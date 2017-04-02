Qatar Stock Index Gains 7.25 Points

Qatar Stock Index Gains 7.25 Points

Doha: Qatar Stock Exchange index gained 7.25 points when the bourse closed trading at 10,402.97 points Sunday. The volume of shares traded decreased to 5,486,223 from 10,374,431 on Thursday and the value of shares also decreased QR200,026,021.83 from QR334,611,656.87 on Thursday.

