Qatar Stock Index Drops 37.81 Points

15 hrs ago

Doha: Qatar Stock Exchange index dropped 37.81 points when the bourse closed trading at 10,451.47 points Thursday. The volume of shares traded decreased to 6,608,559 from 7,652,023 on Wednesday and the value of shares also decreased QR173,128,434.57 from QR201,204,698.85 on Wednesday.

Chicago, IL

