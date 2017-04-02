Qatar-South Korea trade at QR35.1bn in 2016

Minister of Economy and Commerce, H E Sheikh Ahmed bin Jassim Al Thani , meeting with South Korean Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy Joo Hyunghwan in Doha Minister of Economy and Commerce H E Sheikh Ahmed bin Jassim Al Thani met South Korean Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy Joo Hyunghwan and his accompanying delegation. During the meeting they reviewed bilateral relations and explored aspects of cooperation especially in the fields of economy, trade and investment and ways to promote them .

