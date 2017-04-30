Qatar Red Crescent mourns the casualty of its volunteer in Syria

Doha: Qatar Red Crescent Society was informed on Wednesday of the decease of one of its volunteers, 32 year old Mus'ab Ahmad A'rabi, who worked as a cameraman accompanying field relief teams working inside Syria. A'rabi passed away following an air bombardment against the QRCS team while carrying out its humanitarian mission in Al Janudeiah village/ Idlib's rural area.

