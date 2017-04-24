Qatar Rail opens tunnel to cyclists i...

Qatar Rail opens tunnel to cyclists in celebration of Gold Line completion

Doha: Qatar Rail held a cycling event in collaboration with the Qatar Cycling Community on Friday. The cycle challenge marks the launch of initiative that will include many more events to come that will be aimed at increasing the public's awareness about Qatar Rail's developments.

