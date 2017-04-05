Qatar Petroleum participates at 'Gastech 2017' in Tokyo
Qatar Petroleum , along with Qatargas, RasGas and Nakilat, is taking part in the Gastech 2017 Conference and Exhibition, which formally opened yesterday in the Japanese capital Tokyo. Held under the theme "Advancing the Role for Gas and LNG in the Global Energy Mix," Gastech 2017 features a large number of companies in the global gas and LNG industry, and has attracted the participation of thousands of professionals representing the upstream, midstream and downstream sectors of the industry.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|jinxi
|2
|Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16)
|May '16
|SeanOsorioLee
|5
|Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Eiliyah
|1
|peninsula-logo (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Islam Sucks
|4
|Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15)
|Nov '15
|dartgame
|2
|NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07)
|Sep '15
|Nihal
|881
|JT woman's murderer gets life (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|dont sweat it bruh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC