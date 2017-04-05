Qatar Petroleum participates at 'Gast...

Qatar Petroleum participates at 'Gastech 2017' in Tokyo

Qatar Petroleum , along with Qatargas, RasGas and Nakilat, is taking part in the Gastech 2017 Conference and Exhibition, which formally opened yesterday in the Japanese capital Tokyo. Held under the theme "Advancing the Role for Gas and LNG in the Global Energy Mix," Gastech 2017 features a large number of companies in the global gas and LNG industry, and has attracted the participation of thousands of professionals representing the upstream, midstream and downstream sectors of the industry.

