Qatar Petroleum, ExxonMobil Sign Shar...

Qatar Petroleum, ExxonMobil Sign Sharing Contract with Cyprus

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar Petroleum and ExxonMobil signed an exploration and production sharing contract with the Government of the Republic of Cyprus for offshore Block 10, off the coast, in the Mediterranean Sea. The contract was signed in the presence of the HE Cypriot Minister of Energy, Commerce, Industry and Tourism, Yiorgos Lakkotrypis, as well as the Cypriot Ministers of Labor, Finance and Foreign Affairs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip... (Sep '16) Sep '16 jinxi 2
News Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16) May '16 SeanOsorioLee 5
News Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Eiliyah 1
News peninsula-logo (Feb '16) Feb '16 Islam Sucks 4
News Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15) Nov '15 dartgame 2
News NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07) Sep '15 Nihal 881
News JT woman's murderer gets life (Apr '15) Apr '15 dont sweat it bruh 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,144 • Total comments across all topics: 280,079,180

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC