Qatar Petroleum, ExxonMobil Sign Sharing Contract with Cyprus

Doha: Qatar Petroleum and ExxonMobil signed an exploration and production sharing contract with the Government of the Republic of Cyprus for offshore Block 10, off the coast, in the Mediterranean Sea. The contract was signed in the presence of the HE Cypriot Minister of Energy, Commerce, Industry and Tourism, Yiorgos Lakkotrypis, as well as the Cypriot Ministers of Labor, Finance and Foreign Affairs.

