Qatar Petroleum, ExxonMobil Sign Sharing Contract with Cyprus
Doha: Qatar Petroleum and ExxonMobil signed an exploration and production sharing contract with the Government of the Republic of Cyprus for offshore Block 10, off the coast, in the Mediterranean Sea. The contract was signed in the presence of the HE Cypriot Minister of Energy, Commerce, Industry and Tourism, Yiorgos Lakkotrypis, as well as the Cypriot Ministers of Labor, Finance and Foreign Affairs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|jinxi
|2
|Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16)
|May '16
|SeanOsorioLee
|5
|Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Eiliyah
|1
|peninsula-logo (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Islam Sucks
|4
|Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15)
|Nov '15
|dartgame
|2
|NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07)
|Sep '15
|Nihal
|881
|JT woman's murderer gets life (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|dont sweat it bruh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC