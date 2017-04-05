Qatar Museums offers opportunity to l...

Qatar Museums offers opportunity to learn from IDAM's master chefs

13 hrs ago Read more: The Peninsula

Under the patronage of its Chairperson, H E Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, Qatar Museums is offering the public a unique opportunity to take part in a series of masterclasses on haute cuisine at the Museum of Islamic Art's award-winning IDAM restaurant. IDAM's Executive Chef, Damien Leroux and his team will host a range of classes and live demonstrations for public, where they will discuss their passion for gastronomy, share some of their latest recipes and provide visitors a first-hand glance into IDAM's seasonal menu themes, all infused with a twist of local influence.

Chicago, IL

Advertisement
