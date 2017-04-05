Qatar Museums offers opportunity to learn from IDAM's master chefs
Under the patronage of its Chairperson, H E Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, Qatar Museums is offering the public a unique opportunity to take part in a series of masterclasses on haute cuisine at the Museum of Islamic Art's award-winning IDAM restaurant. IDAM's Executive Chef, Damien Leroux and his team will host a range of classes and live demonstrations for public, where they will discuss their passion for gastronomy, share some of their latest recipes and provide visitors a first-hand glance into IDAM's seasonal menu themes, all infused with a twist of local influence.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|jinxi
|2
|Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16)
|May '16
|SeanOsorioLee
|5
|Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Eiliyah
|1
|peninsula-logo (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Islam Sucks
|4
|Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15)
|Nov '15
|dartgame
|2
|NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07)
|Sep '15
|Nihal
|881
|JT woman's murderer gets life (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|dont sweat it bruh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC