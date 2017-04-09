Qatar Museums hosts leading Chinese a...

Qatar Museums hosts leading Chinese artist Ai Weiwei

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Peninsula

Doha: Leading contemporary Chinese artist Ai Weiwei is coming to Doha this week to experience the country's flourishing arts and culture scene. His visit is further evidence of Qatar's progress as a leading creative and artistic hub that attracts world-renowned artists from around the world.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip... (Sep '16) Sep '16 jinxi 2
News Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16) May '16 SeanOsorioLee 5
News Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Eiliyah 1
News peninsula-logo (Feb '16) Feb '16 Islam Sucks 4
News Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15) Nov '15 dartgame 2
News NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07) Sep '15 Nihal 881
News JT woman's murderer gets life (Apr '15) Apr '15 dont sweat it bruh 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Final Four
  5. Iraq
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Tornado
  4. Pakistan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,499 • Total comments across all topics: 280,176,025

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC