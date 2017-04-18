Qatar MET warns of strong wind and ex...

Qatar MET warns of strong wind and expected poor visibility today

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Peninsula

Doha: Weather forecast for Qatar valid until 6pm Tuesday inshore will be hot daytime and slight dust to blowing dust at places with some clouds, offshore it will be slight dust. The Department of Meteorology warned of strong wind at places and expected poor visibility at places by afternoon inshore and, strong wind and high sea offshore.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip... (Sep '16) Sep '16 jinxi 2
News Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16) May '16 SeanOsorioLee 5
News Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Eiliyah 1
News peninsula-logo (Feb '16) Feb '16 Islam Sucks 4
News Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15) Nov '15 dartgame 2
News NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07) Sep '15 Nihal 881
News JT woman's murderer gets life (Apr '15) Apr '15 dont sweat it bruh 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. North Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,602 • Total comments across all topics: 280,388,048

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC