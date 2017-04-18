Qatar MET warns of strong wind and expected poor visibility today
Doha: Weather forecast for Qatar valid until 6pm Tuesday inshore will be hot daytime and slight dust to blowing dust at places with some clouds, offshore it will be slight dust. The Department of Meteorology warned of strong wind at places and expected poor visibility at places by afternoon inshore and, strong wind and high sea offshore.
