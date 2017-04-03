Qatar in talks to host Club World Cup

Qatar in talks to host Club World Cup

17 hrs ago

Qatar is in discussion with FIFA to host several major international tournaments ahead of 2022 including the Club World Cup currently held by Real Madrid, sources familiar with the matter revealed. The gas-rich Emirate is urgently looking for test events to try out the multi-billion dollar infrastructure it is putting in place - and which is reshaping the country - for the 2022 World Cup finals.

Chicago, IL

