Qatar German 2017 Year of Culture Con...

Qatar German 2017 Year of Culture Concert: A Night of Wonder and Music

17 hrs ago

On April 8, at the the Fifty Fifty Concert, presented by the Doha Youth and Junior Choir with a visiting choir from Germany, the Magdeburg Knabenchor, hosted at the German International School of Doha, the audience experienced a magical musical extravaganza. The concert engaged each one of its audience, from music professionals to amateurs, in an experience so powerful that it was difficult to disregard the effect of the music.

Chicago, IL

