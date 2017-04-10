Qatar free from fatal worksite accidents
Qatar is free from fatal occupational accidents and communicable diseases among workers, Minister of Administrative Development, Labour and Social Affairs H E Dr Issa Saad Al Jafali Al Nuaimi said yesterday. However, worksite accidents often occur as result of human error, he added.
